IPL 2022: Virat Kohli's gesture goes viral after ball hits him, goes for overthrow

Virat Kohli viral gesture after refusing to take run for overthrow wins hearts

Virat Kohli has struggled for runs in IPL 2022, and he didn't enjoy a fruitful outing against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday in Ahmedabad, but that didn't stop him from showing his class.

The 33-year-old could only score 7 runs before being sent back to the dugout after an excellent delivery from Prasidh Krishna had Kohli chasing the ball, but he could only nick it into Sanju Samson's gloves.

Before his dismissal, however, Kohli showed his class as the former RCB skipper got off the mark in the second ball of RCB's inning.

He took a single and the ball struck the Delhi-born batter as he returned to the crease, after deflecting off Kohli's shoes, the ball went away for an overthrow, but he decided against taking advantage of the situation.

A video of the incident is now going viral on social media:

What a gesture by King Kohli! pic.twitter.com/vXGjk7U6wD — Soni Gupta (@SoniGup46462554) May 27, 2022

While Virat Kohli was looking good initially as he smacked a delicious hit towards the leg side boundary, he could only muster up 7 runs, before getting dismissed.

RCB nonetheless responded very strongly to the early setback, as they scored 74/1 after 10 overs, at the time of writing.

The winner of this Qualifier 2 contest between RCB and RR will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of IPL 2022 at this same venue, on Sunday, May 29.