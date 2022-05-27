IPL 2022: Twitter explodes as 'Jos the Boss' takes RR to first final in 14 years

'Jos the boss' leads RR to their first final in 14 years

Rajasthan Royals fans might be on top of the world right now as their team will be playing in the final of IPL 2022. Not too many people might have given them too much credit after the IPL 2022 mega auction, with their recent run in IPL, but Jos Buttler's exceptional form throughout the season meant that he carried his side all the way.

The two top sides in the league stage of IPL 2022 will contest in the final for the IPL trophy on Sunday, May 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After the Qualifier 2 between RR and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Jos Buttler trended on Twitter, along with his moniker 'Jos the Boss' and 'Halla Bol' the chant of RR fans which will be heard all the way till Sunday at least, and who knows maybe even after that as well, if RR add another title to their trophy cabinet.

READ| IPL 2022: 'Storm in Ahmedabad' - Twitter reacts to Jos Buttler's fifty versus RCB

Buttler will undoubtedly hold the key for RR in the final as well, and netizens were thrilled on Friday as Sanju Samson's side reached their first final in 14 years.

Here's how netizens reacted to RR's win:

Aggressive cricket up front with ball and bat, Rajasthan royals you deserve to play this final. #RCBvsRR — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 27, 2022

Rajasthan Royals into the IPL finals for the first time since 2008. Then late Shane Warne was the captain of RR.#RCBvsRR #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/tquhl4WayH — Cricket Addictor (@AbdullahNeaz) May 27, 2022

Brilliant comeback by Rajasthan bowlers. Restricted RCB to 157 runs, but don’t ignore the big ground and added pressure of semifinals. Game can go in any direction but Rajasthan has an edge as of now. #RCBvsRR #IPL2022 #TATAIPL2022 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 27, 2022

Jos Buttler, Champion for a reason. 4th ton of the season and that too at the big stage, equals Virat Kohli's record for most tons in a season. One to go#RCBvsRR #RCBvRR #CricketTwitter — Manoj Dimri (@manoj_dimri) May 27, 2022

Chasing a target of 158 runs, RR easily tracked down the required total thanks to a good start from Yashasvi Jaiswal (21 off 13), and once the youngster departed, skipper Sanju Samson (23 off 21) joined hands with Buttler.

READ| IPL 2022: Prasidh Krishna's toe-crunching yorker cleans up Wanindu Hasaranga

Credit must also go to Rajasthan bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy, both of whom registered three scalps each to restrict RCB's stalwart batters after they were asked to bat first by Samson.

Rajat Patidar, RCB's hero of Eliminator 1 was the top-scorer for Faf du Plessis' side, with 58 runs in 42 balls, and Josh Hazlewood was the only RCB bowler who impressed on Friday with two scalps under his belt.