IPL 2022: Virat Kohli's awkward moment as he asks fan for privacy while wearing abdomen guard

Virat Kohli awkward moment caught on camera as he asks fan for privacy

Virat Kohli may have given up the captaincy for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but he remains one of the fans' favourites nonetheless. In the lead up to RCB's do-or-die game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, all eyes were on Kohli.

The 33-year-old was gearing up in one of the net sessions for RCB when he spotted a fan filming every moment during the practice session.

Kohli wanted to wear his abdomen guard as he was preparing to bat, but his eyes saw the cameraman. He requested the fan to turn off the video with a gesture, but the fan was in no mood to listen to Kohli and continued recording the former RCB skipper.

READ| IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar smashes century, Virat Kohli, RCB players give him standing ovation, see pics

A video of the incident is now going viral on social media:

bhai guard to pehn ne do usko pic.twitter.com/eMVfhnwgTH May 24, 2022

The Delhi-born batter scored 25 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator 1, as he was dismissed by Avesh Khan, but it was Rajat Patidar instead who stole the show versus LSG.

Patidar remained unbeaten at 112 after facing 54 balls, and he was ably supported by Dinesh Karthik the finisher who played an unbeaten 37-run knock as RCB mustered up a total of 207/4 in their respective 20 overs, after KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl.

READ| Shikhar Dhawan punished by his father after failing to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs, watch viral video

In reply, LSG will need to score 208 if they wish to eliminate RCB and keep their hopes of reaching the IPL final alive.