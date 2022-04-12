IPL 2022 RCB vs CSK: DY Patil stadium pitch and weather report for RCB vs CSK match

Match 22 of the IPL is all set to be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings. Royal Challengers Bangalore is at the 3rd spot on the points table whereas Chennai Super Kings have played 4 games so far and have lost all of them and is currently at the bottom of the points table.

CSK is led by their new skipper Ravindra Jadeja whereas Faf du Plessis, who played 9 years for the CSK will be seen leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB vs CSK weather forecast

According to weather.com, the temperature of Mumbai city on April 12 (Tuesday) will be 32° Celcius during the day and fall to 28° Celcius at night. The sky will be partly cloudy during the day but clear at night

RCB vs CSK - DY Patil Sports Academy pitch report

DY Patil Stadium is a good scoring ground like the other stadiums in Mumbai. The stadium has only witnessed IPL matches in the past and has never hosted an international game. The last match of IPL 2022 at the stadium was CSK vs SRH match, in which both the teams managed to cross 150+ totals easily.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj