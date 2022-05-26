IPL 2022: RCB star Rajat Patidar put his marriage on hold because of IPL, reveals his father

Rajat Patidar nearly got married ahead of IPL 2022 reveals his father

Rajat Patidar's story could have taken a very different turn as his father Manohar Patidar revealed in a recent interview. The youngster who scored a century to help Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs, had gone unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Since Patidar didn't get any takers in the auction, he was due to get married on May 9, revealed his father. but upon receiving a late call-up from RCB, the youngster put his marriage on hold.

Having scored an unbeaten 112 run knock in 54 balls against Lucknow Super Giants, Rajat Patidar stepped up in an under-pressure situation to help his side to a much-needed win in a do-or-die game.

Surprisingly, Patidar had earlier made his debut in IPL with RCB last year but wasn't picked up by any of the teams in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Later, he was recalled by the Faf du Plessis-led side, as a replacement player for Luvnith Sisodia.

Having joined RCB mid-way through the season, the youngster was on the bench for a few games before finally getting his chance. And boy didn't he take his opportunity with both hands.

But it all could have played out very differently, had Patidar not been called up by RCB, he would have tied the knot on May 9, revealed his father in an interview with The New Indian Express.

"The plan was to get him married on May 9. It was supposed to be a small function and I had booked a hotel too in Indore," revealed Manohar Patidar.

He further added, "The marriage was not supposed to be a grand affair, so we didn't get invitation cards printed. I have booked a hotel for limited guests but the booking has been advanced as we plan to hold the function in July once he is free from his responsibility with the Madhya Pradesh Ranji team."

Meanwhile, RCB will next be seen in action on Friday, May 27 as they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) for a place in the IPL 2022 final.