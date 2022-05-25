Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IPL 2022: RCB's Rajat Patidar notches 'career defining' second half century vs LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Rajat Patidar played a crucial knock under pressure versus LSG as other senior RCB batsmen perished.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 25, 2022, 10:31 PM IST

IPL 2022: RCB's Rajat Patidar notches 'career defining' second half century vs LSG
Rajat Patidar played a crucial knock for RCB versus LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore are eyeing to end their long wait for the maiden IPL title as they look to chart a way into the final of IPL 2022, but standing in their way are Lucknow Super Giants.

The match between LSG and RCB is underway at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Rajat Patidar was the star of the show for Faf du Plessis' side. The youngster notched his second half-century of the season versus Lucknow, and netizens were thrilled by his display. 

While other senior batters like Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell struggled for runs against Lucknow, Virat Kohli could only score 25 runs before getting dismissed. 

READ| Shikhar Dhawan punished by his father after failing to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs, watch viral video

Patidar came out to bat after du Plessis was dismissed for a golden duck by Mohsin Khan, and under pressure, he stitched together a much-needed partnership with Kohli. 

After Virat was dismissed, Patidar continued his impressive run for RCB as he brought up his half-century in 28 balls. 

Netizens meanwhile lavished praise on the RCB youngster :

READ| IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar smashes century, Virat Kohli, RCB players give him standing ovation, see pics

Patidar remained unbeaten at 112 after facing 54 balls, and he was ably supported by Dinesh Karthik the finisher who played an unbeaten 37-run knock as RCB mustered up a total of 207/4 in their respective 20 overs, after KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl. 

In reply, LSG will need to score 208 if they wish to eliminate RCB and keep their hopes of reaching the IPL final alive. 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.