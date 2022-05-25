IPL 2022: RCB's Rajat Patidar notches 'career defining' second half century vs LSG

Rajat Patidar played a crucial knock for RCB versus LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore are eyeing to end their long wait for the maiden IPL title as they look to chart a way into the final of IPL 2022, but standing in their way are Lucknow Super Giants.

The match between LSG and RCB is underway at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Rajat Patidar was the star of the show for Faf du Plessis' side. The youngster notched his second half-century of the season versus Lucknow, and netizens were thrilled by his display.

While other senior batters like Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell struggled for runs against Lucknow, Virat Kohli could only score 25 runs before getting dismissed.

Patidar came out to bat after du Plessis was dismissed for a golden duck by Mohsin Khan, and under pressure, he stitched together a much-needed partnership with Kohli.

After Virat was dismissed, Patidar continued his impressive run for RCB as he brought up his half-century in 28 balls.

Netizens meanwhile lavished praise on the RCB youngster :

Rajat Patidar, what a revelation he has been for us....Came in as an injury replacement and playing in the eliminators like a dream#IPL2022 #LSG #RCB — ChandraAshutosh (@ChandraAshutos2) May 25, 2022

Top class knock, Rajat Patidar. Will be forever grateful for this one.



We lost Faf in first over. Kohli wasn't really hitting big. He came and changed the momentum completely for the 12 overs. Well done.#RCB #IPLplayoffs — Jaanvi (@ThatCric8Girl) May 25, 2022

Rajat Patidar has more 50s in IPL Knockouts than Sachin Tendulkar. pic.twitter.com/RJYnzUlsBX — A l V Y (@9seventy3) May 25, 2022

Rajat Patidar- RCB don't let him go next season#LSGvRCB #IPL2022 — Rishav (@rishabh_patel19) May 25, 2022

Patidar remained unbeaten at 112 after facing 54 balls, and he was ably supported by Dinesh Karthik the finisher who played an unbeaten 37-run knock as RCB mustered up a total of 207/4 in their respective 20 overs, after KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl.

In reply, LSG will need to score 208 if they wish to eliminate RCB and keep their hopes of reaching the IPL final alive.