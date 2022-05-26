IPL 2022: RCB inch closer to maiden title as they eliminate LSG courtesy of Rajat Patidar's century

RCB inched closer to their maiden IPL title after beating LSG by 14 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore took a huge step toward securing their maiden IPL title on Wednesday as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 14 runs to eliminate KL Rahul's side, and move to the Qualifier 2, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Rajat Patidar was the star of the show for RCB as his century propelled RCB to a fight-worthy total of 207 runs, which they defended in the end.

KL Rahul had earlier won the toss and chose to bowl first, but the LSG skipper's gritty knock of 79 runs wasn't enough in the end as RCB keep their dream alive.

RCB will now take on Rajasthan Royals, losers of the first qualifiers, in qualifier 2, while Lucknow's journey ended following the defeat here.

Invited to bat, Patidar, the 28-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, produced an innings for the ages as he towered over his more illustrious colleagues with an unbeaten 54-ball 112-run knock that had as many as 12 fours and 7 maximums to power RCB to a huge 207 for 4.

In reply, skipper KL Rahul slammed a 58-ball 79 to keep Lucknow in the hunt but Josh Hazlewood (3/43) dealt a twin blow in the penultimate over as LSG finished at 193 for 6.

Harshal Patel also starred for RCB, after he gave away just 25 runs in his four-over spell whilst also registering a wicket.

With inputs from PTI