IPL 2022: RCB, Dinesh Karthik to support MI ahead of clash with DC in THIS way

RCB, Dinesh Karthik have thrown their support behind Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore are really offering their full support to Mumbai Indians ahead of their clash versus Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. While the game is a dead rubber for Rohit Sharma and Co, Delhi Capitals need to win the contest to keep themselves alive in the race for playoffs.

That's something which Royal Challengers Bangalore won't be too keen to see as their chance of reaching the playoffs depends on the contest between MI vs DC. If Mumbai can beat Delhi, then RCB will qualify for the playoffs in fourth place.

Faf du Plessis' men are currently two points ahead of Delhi Capitals who are in fifth place, but a win for Rishabh Pant's side could see them leapfrog RCB into fourth place, with Delhi also having a batter net run rate than RCB.

Thus, the Bengaluru based franchise are offering their full support to Mumbai Indians and so is Dinesh Karthik, who once played for MI, and shared an old picture of himself in the Mumbai shirt, as a gesture that he will be rooting for Rohit's side tonight.

“I am banking on Rohit to come good.” - Faf du Plessis



All RCB fans are, skipper! We’re all backing Ro and Co. against DC tonight. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #RCB #RedTurnsBlue pic.twitter.com/thXuybDxxz — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 21, 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore in a bid to show their support to MI changed their profile picture on all of their social media handles, with the RCB logo in blue colour, as an ode to Rohit Sharma's side.

They also shared a picture which featured a postcard addressed to the five-time IPL champs, wishing them good luck against Delhi Capitals.

Moreover, RCB's wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik also made his loyalties clear for the night, as he shared his old pic in Mumbai Indians' jersey, alongside an interesting caption.

"Found this in the archives," wrote DK, in the caption, along with the fingers crossed emoji.

Earlier, after RCB's win over Gujarat Titans, their captain Faf du Plessis made it clear that he and his side will be cheering for Mumbai.

"There are a couple of blue hats floating around our dressing room for the next couple of days. I am banking on Rohit (Sharma) to go big," he said.