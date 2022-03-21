IPL 2022: This player to succeed MS Dhoni as CSK skipper? Aakash Chopra makes BOLD prediction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have reached the playoffs a record eleven times under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The man who has been a rock for the Chennai based franchise has turned 40, and there might be a time to look for MS Dhoni's successor.

Former Indian opener turned commentator Aakash Chopra feels Ravindra Jadeja could be groomed as the new captaincy pick for CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL), once Dhoni decides to step aside.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Dhoni's future. Remember, he hadn't played for India, since the Men in Blue suffered a heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the ICC ODI World Cup 2019.

It's been three years since, and Dhoni continues to go strong in the IPL, leading CSK to their fourth trophy last time around.

Akash however, feels that CSK can choose to live in the moment rather than prepare for the future, but if they do, then Jadeja, and England all-rounder Moeen Ali could be the two candidates to take over the baton from Dhoni.

"There’s still time to prepare. But how will you go about doing it? It's simple to put 'VC' next to anyone's name when a season starts. You must, however, determine whether or not they can truly provide useful ideas and insights," he said.

Chopra however, also added that while Jadeja may have been CSK's top pick this season, earning more than Dhoni, the franchise are unlikely to hand over the reins just like that.

"Jadeja and Moeen may certainly play a role in the decision-making process, but then when MS Dhoni is accessible, the game is over. Ravindra Jadeja seems to be the logical pick, having been kept for a higher fee than Dhoni. Will there be any grooming flashes, though? No, I don’t believe so," stated the cricketer the commentator.

Chennai Super Kings will open their title defence against last year's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium.