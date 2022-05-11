IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja likely to miss CSK's remaining games, ruled out through injury: Reports

Ravindra Jadeja could be ruled of IPL 2022 through injury as per reports

In what appears to be another significant jolt to Chennai Super Kings, their former skipper Ravindra Jadeja could be ruled out of the remaining games of IPL 2022, through an upper-body injury.

As per multiple reports, Jadeja, who had earlier missed CSK's match against Delhi Capitals as well, could now be sidelined for their remaining games as well. With MS Dhoni-Chennai Super Kings still in the hunt for a playoff spot, this could be a major blow to them.

With CSK slated to take on Mumbai Indians in their next fixture, the franchise is said to have been closely monitoring Jadeja's injury, which hasn't gotten any better, as per reports.

Even though the ongoing IPL season hasn't been ideal by any means for the Indian all-rounder, who stepped down as CSK's skipper mid-way through the season, after their barren run in IPL 2022.

Earlier, CSK had named Jadeja as Dhoni's successor after the veteran announced his decision to relinquish CSK's captaincy two days ahead of their inaugural games of IPL 2022 season. versus KKR.

Jadeja has struggled for form ever since, and he recently gave up the captaincy midway through the camping, with Dhoni again taking up the top job and it also coincided with CSK's upturn in fortunes, as they've won two of their three games under Dhoni.

Earlier, Jadeja had injured himself while trying to complete a catch, against Royal Challengers Bangalore, and had to subsequently miss the match against Delhi Capitals.

The incident happened during the 18th over of RCB's inning, as Mahipal Lomror was trying to accelerate, he tried to go for a big shot. Jadeja was stationed near deep extra cover, the all-rounder came running towards the ball as he tried to complete the catch.

However, due to the momentum, the ball seemed to bounce out of his hands, and Jadeja took an awkward fall on the turf. After physios took a look at him, the former CSK captain looked okay to continue.

Albeit, it appears to be a serious issue which could possibly rule him out of the remainder of three games of CSK in IPL 2022.