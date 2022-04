IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings win toss and bowl first, Punjab Kings make 3 changes

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings toss update

Ravindra Jadeja led Chennai Super Kings have won the toss in match 38 of the IPL against Punjab Kings and they have opted to bowl first. Punjab Kings have made 3 changes to their team as they bring in Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Rishi Dhawan, and Sandeep Sharma in place of Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis and Vaibhav Arora.

Playing XI of Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh