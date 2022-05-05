IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri feasts on Biryani from Mohammed Shami, tweets 'Siraj yours is pending'

Ravi Shastri enjoyed his Biryani treat from Mohammed Shami

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri had a hilarious way of wishing Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami on Eid. The veteran came up with a witty tweet as he congratulated his 'double trouble' on Eid while asking them for a Biryani party.

It seems the former Indian all-rounder got his wish as Shastri shared a picture of himself on Thursday, feasting on Biryani, courtesy of Mohammed Shami. He was, however, quick to remind Mohammed Siraj that his 'Biryani' party is still pending.

Earlier, taking to Twitter, Shastri advised Shami to concentrate on the game first and then enjoy his 'Biryani'. On the other hand, looking at the current dip in form for Siraj, Shastri hilariously suggested the pacer to have his 'Biryani' twice. Check out the tweet below.

Eid Mubarak to my Double Trouble! @MdShami11, aaj game hai ! Biryani baad. Aar ya paar. @mdsirajofficial tu do baar kha leh pic.twitter.com/uvmLzKvATI — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 3, 2022

On Thursday, Shastri did get his wish, as he feated on Biryani from Mohammed Shami. The veteran tweeted that he was loving the Biryani, and also reminded Siraj of his pending treat.

"Shaaami, loving it, Thanks for the Biryani @MdShami11, @mdsirajofficial, yours is pending," he wrote on Twitter.

Shaaami, loving it Thanks for the Biryani @MdShami11 @mdsirajofficial, yours is pending pic.twitter.com/qmKxLQeUaY — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 5, 2022

Shastri was the head coach of the Indian team until the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021, after which he joined the commentary team of IPL 2022.