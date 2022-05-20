IPL 2022: Ravi Ashwin, Yashasvi Jaiswal lead Rajasthan to 2nd place finish with 5 wicket win

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Ashwin help RR finish in top two of IPL 2022

The inaugural champions of Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play against Gujarat Titans (GT) in qualifier 1 after Ravichandran Ashwin and Yashasvi Jaiswal helped them to a second-place finish in IPL 2022.

RR chased down Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) target of 151 runs and became the third side to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs. They in fact pipped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) into the second place after their superior net run rate came into play.

So it's all set for qualifier 1 at least, GT will face RR, while LSG still await their opponents for the eliminator 1 as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) fight it out among themselves.

Ashwin remained unbeaten on 40 off 23 balls as RR completed the chase of 151 with two balls to go, grabbing the second place to set up a blockbuster clash with Gujarat Titans in the first play-off next Tuesday.

Moeen Ali top-scored for CSK with a 57-ball 93 before RR staged a remarkable comeback to restrict the yellow brigade to 150 for six in the allotted 20 overs.

Young Yashasvi Jaiswal (59 off 44 balls) got RR off to a brisk start with back-to-back boundaries off Mukesh Choudhary in the innings' first over.

In fact, by the time the first over of their innings came to an end, RR qualified for the play-offs on net run rate, leaving Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals to fight for the fourth spot.