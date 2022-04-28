IPL 2022: Rashid Khan refers to his unique playing style as 'snake shot' after heroics versus SRH

Rashid Khan called his hitting 'snake shot' as he won GT the match versus SRH

Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia turned the tables around for their team against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Rashid in particular was impressive, as he struck three sixes in the final over, including some unorthodox batting strokes, which the Afghani spinner named 'Snake shot' after the match.

Gujarat Titans found themselves in a tough spot against Sunrisers, as Umran Malik took a five-wicket spell to rip-apart the GT batting lineup.

However, Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia's late heroics were enough, as they scored 22 runs in the final over to win the match for Gujarat and take them to the top of the standings.

READ| From Natasa Stankovic, Sara Tendulkar to Hasin Jahan: Meet the hottest WAGs of Gujarat Titans

Khan struck three sixes against Marco Jansen, and speaking after the match, the Afghani ace was questioned about his unorthodox batting shots, by the skipper Hardik Pandya.

Rashid revealed that he calls the shot as 'Snake shot', and the trio of Rashid, Hardik and Tewatia burst out in laughter.

"I call it the Snake Shot. When a snake bites someone it springs back. When the ball is too full, I can't finish the shot completely. My body position doesn't allow me to finish the shot. If I try to do that, I can't generate the power. So I have worked on it a lot and strengthened my wrists for it," revealed the all-rounder after the match.

READ| IPL 2022: Watch Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia's run chase in the last 10 deliveries of the match against SRH

Rashid, alongside Rahul Tewatia, added 59 runs between them in just 24 balls and stayed not out at the individual scores of 31 and 40 respectively.

The dynamic duo helped Gujarat notch yet another win as they continued their impressive IPL campaign and climbed to the top of the league standings with their 7th win of the season.