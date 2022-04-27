IPL 2022: Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia's late hitting ends SRH's winning run, GT win by 5 wickets

Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia helped GT beat SRH by 5 wickets

Gujarat Titans are making a habit of winning matches on the last ball. The trend of nail-biting finishes continued for Hardik Pandya's side as Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan's late hitting ensured that they snatched a win off Sunrisers Hyderabad's jaws.

It was Shashank Singh who struck three sixes in the final over for Sunrisers Hyderabad to help them reach a fight worthy total of 195/6 after 20 overs, but one of their former players, Rashid Khan said whatever you can do, I can do better, as the Afghani all-rounder struck the ball all around the park to inflict a five-wicket defeat on his former team.

With the win, Gujarat rise to the top of the table and they have amassed 14 points already, and need just two more points to all but secure their place in the playoffs.

Earlier in the match, SRH skipper Kane Williamson lost his first toss this season as Hardik Pandya chose to bowl first. The Sunrisers got off to a decent start, skipper Williamson departed early himself, but his opening partner Abhishek Sharma scored 65 off 42 balls, and he was ably supported by Aiden Markram (56 off 40).

After Sharma was dismissed, SRH suffered a batting collapse of sorts as Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram and Washington Sundar were sent back to the dugout in consecutive overs, but a young Shashank Singh decided to take matters into his own hands.

Singh scored a hattrick of sixes against Lockie Ferguson, 25 runs conceded by the latter in his over, but Rashid and Rahul also ended up scoring 22 runs off the final over themselves, with four sixes being hit in both innings' 20th overs.

Chasing a huge total of 197, Gujarat got off to a flyer thanks to a 69-run partnership between Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha. While the former departed for 22, Saha continued his assault and notched 68 runs off just 38 deliveries.

The second innings belonged to SRH pacer Umran Malik who picked up a fifer all five wickets of his team were taken by the youngster, but in the end, Marco Jansen couldn't restrict Rashid and Rahul Tewatia who led their team to the top of IPL points tally.