IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar smashes century, Virat Kohli, RCB players give him standing ovation, see pics

Virat Kohli and RCB dugout were overjoyed by Rajat Patidar's century

Rajat Patidar gave an excellent account of himself, as he notched a century in 49 balls, to become the first uncapped Indian to score a ton in the playoffs of IPL history.

Royal Challengers Bangalore faced off against Lucknow Super Giants, and the RCB youngster in tandem with Dinesh Karthik put up a special show for fans of the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Such was the impact of Patidar, who joined RCB as a replacement player, that Virat Kohli, along with all of the RCB players in the dugout stood up to give the Indian youngster a standing ovation after he notched his century.

Check viral of Virat Kohli, RCB players giving standing ovation to Rajat Patidar:

Virat Kohli and the whole RCB dugout reaction when Rajat Patidar reached his century. pic.twitter.com/8dot5rsNwV May 25, 2022

Patidar remained unbeaten at 112 after facing 54 balls, and he was ably supported by Dinesh Karthik the finisher who played an unbeaten 37-run knock as RCB mustered up a total of 207/4 in their respective 20 overs, after KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl.

In reply, Lucknow Super Giants lost Quinton de Kock early in their huge chase, and after 3 overs, they had scored 20 runs, at the time of writing.