IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar smashes century, Virat Kohli, RCB players give him standing ovation, see pics

Rajat Patidar smashed a century in 49 balls against LSG to become the first uncapped player in IPL history to score a ton in playoffs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 25, 2022, 10:36 PM IST

Virat Kohli and RCB dugout were overjoyed by Rajat Patidar's century

Rajat Patidar gave an excellent account of himself, as he notched a century in 49 balls, to become the first uncapped Indian to score a ton in the playoffs of IPL history.

Royal Challengers Bangalore faced off against Lucknow Super Giants, and the RCB youngster in tandem with Dinesh Karthik put up a special show for fans of the Bengaluru-based franchise. 

Such was the impact of Patidar, who joined RCB as a replacement player, that Virat Kohli, along with all of the RCB players in the dugout stood up to give the Indian youngster a standing ovation after he notched his century. 

Check viral of Virat Kohli, RCB players giving standing ovation to Rajat Patidar:

Patidar remained unbeaten at 112 after facing 54 balls, and he was ably supported by Dinesh Karthik the finisher who played an unbeaten 37-run knock as RCB mustered up a total of 207/4 in their respective 20 overs, after KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl. 

In reply, Lucknow Super Giants lost Quinton de Kock early in their huge chase, and after 3 overs, they had scored 20 runs, at the time of writing.

