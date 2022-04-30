IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals-Mumbai Indians pay tribute to Shane Warne in heartwarming gesture, video viral

Shane Warne was paid a heartfelt tribute by MI and RR during IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians came together and paid their tributes to Shane Warne, ahead of their match at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday. Both sets of players were seen lining up and clapping to pay their respects to the former Australian legend, who sadly passed away in March.

Warne, who is widely regarded as one of the best spinners of all time, led Rajasthan Royals to their maiden IPL title in the inaugural campaign of the cash-rich league.

RR had thus planned a special tribute for their 'First Royal' and they even retired the number 23 jersey, which Warne had famously donned, while Rajasthan Royals themselves wore a special jersey for their clash against Mumbai, which had the initials 'SW23' written on the leading edge of their official kit.

