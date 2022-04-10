IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals edge LSG in thriller, win by 3 runs to go top of the table

Young Kuldeep Sen defended 15 runs in the final over of the match, to lead his side to a win by 3 runs to send Rajasthan Royals top of the IPL standings. Prasidh Krishna's penultimate over which saw the bowler concede 19 runs breathed life into the contest, but Lucknow Super Giants couldn't complete the chase.

Earlier in the match, KL Rahul won the toss and asked the Royals to bat first. They got off to a slow start and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. While Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal began the contest with caution, once Avesh Khan dismissed Buttler in the fifth over, LSG took complete control of the contest at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

LSG produced a fine bowling effort before Shimron Hetmyer struck a fluent fifty to help RR post 165 for six. Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed eyeballs for becoming the first player in IPL history to bow out as 'retired out', allowing young Riyan Parag to come on and end the innings on a high with a six.

Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 59 off 36 balls to take RR to the total after they were at 67 for four at one stage.

Krishnappa Gowtham (2/30) and Jason Holder (2/50) shared four wickets between them for LSG.

Chasing the total, RR restricted LSG to 162 for eight, thanks to some ice cool bowling at the death from young Kuldeep Sen.

Lucknow began their chase in the worst possible fashion, losing skipper KL Rahul and his replacement Krishnappa Gowtham in back to back deliveries, as Trent Boult breathed fire in the first over of his spell.

LSG would continue to lose wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 74/5 when Krunal Pandya joined Quinton de Kock in the middle to help steady the ship.





Both De Kock and Pandya then fell in quick succession as Marcus Stoinis playing in the first match of IPL 2022 took it upon himself to breathe life back into the contest.

Despite the Aussie batter's best attempts, clinical bowling from the Royals ensured that they beat LSG by 3 runs.

With inputs from PTI