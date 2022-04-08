IPL 2022: Rahul Tewatia smashes 2 sixes of last 2 balls to take Gujarat Titans over the line

A top-class batting performance by Shubman Gill and a late blitz by Rahul Tewatia took Gujarat Titans over the line in the recently concluded IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.

Gujarat Titans were given a target of 190 by Punjab Kings but they started their innings on a positive note as Gujarat Titans scored 53 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of their powerplay. It was Shubman Gill who played the anchor role in the chase as he scored his highest IPL score of 96 of 59 deliveries during this game which included 11 four and 1 six.

He was very well supported by young Sai Sudarshan, who was making his IPL debut and he played some really classic shots before getting out to Rahul Chahar for 35 runs.

Sai Sudarshan and Shubman Gill had a 2nd wicket partnership of 101 runs for Gujarat Titans. After the fall of the 2nd wicket, Hardik Pandya came into the crease and formed 37 run partnership with Shubman Gill but soon in the span of 3 deliveries, Both Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya lost their wickets.

With 18 needed off the last over, Odean Smith was given the responsibility to bowl the 20th over for the team and he did bowl the first 4 deliveries really well for Punjab Kings.

12 runs were required in the last 2 balls and Rahul Tewatia, who has experience of facing a similar situation was on strike he smacked both the deliveries for 6 to take Gujarat Titans to their 3rd IPL win.

Gujarat Titans will now face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL game on Monday.