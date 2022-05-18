IPL 2022: 'Quinton de Kock buried KKR's hopes' - netizens react to LSG opener's fiery knock

Quinton de Kock got the netizens talking with his century versus KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders knew they needed a win against Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday to keep their playoff hopes alive, but KKR were dealt a major blow as Quinton de Kock demolished KKR bowlers to register his highest individual score in IPL as a wicketkeeper.

De Kock remained unbeaten at 140 runs, in 70 balls, with his crucial knock for LSG laced with 10 sixes and as many boundaries. He was ably supported by his skipper KL Rahul, who himself scored 68 off 51 balls and helped Lucknow to a huge total of 210, without any loss.

The opening partnership from Lucknow Super Giants racked up a tally of 210 runs and it happened for the first time in IPL history that openers played all 20 overs of an inning.

Netizens meanwhile were thrilled with Quinton de Kock's knock, and some users on Twitter even went on to say that the Proteas batsman all but ended KKR's hopes of reaching the IPL 2022 playoffs.

Quinton de Kock just didn’t smash the KKR bowlers there. He literally buried their hopes. What an insane knock!#KKRvLSG — Prajakta (@18prajakta) May 18, 2022

What an unbelievable knock by Quinton De Kock - 140* from just 70 balls. His best ever IPL knock and one of the best of IPL 2022. Ridiculous striking throughout. pic.twitter.com/H26xRCIT30 May 18, 2022

Happiness on face of Quinton De Kock family members Such a beautiful moment.#KKRvLSG #QuintonDeKock pic.twitter.com/OIyzMWAlQx — Cricket Addictor (@AbdullahNeaz) May 18, 2022

I think this is what being "in the zone" is. #QuintondeKock. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 18, 2022

This inning of Quinton de Kock is the best inning of this IPL season so far, fully entertaining knock — rish. (@continuum_0) May 18, 2022

Entertaining and One OF the Best Ton OF IPL 2022 By Quinton de Kock. He is one OF the Constitent Performer. pic.twitter.com/wWHSh5ygx7 — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRa15743279) May 18, 2022

Meanwhile, De Kock and KL Rahul's power-hitting helped LSG to a huge total of 210 runs, and in reply, KKR didn't exactly get off to a good start as they lost two wickets early, thanks to some stunning bowling from Mohsin Khan.

After 5 overs, at the time of writing, KKR were 47/2 but with a huge mountain to climb still. Remember KKR need to win tonight, and that too with a big margin to have any hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. They would also need Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore to drop points, so it seems Shreyas Iyer's side have their backs against the wall.