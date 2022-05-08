IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw hospitalised ahead of CSK vs DC match, Delhi opener shares pic

Prithvi Shaw won't play in CSK vs DC match, as he's down with fever

As Delhi Capitals square off against Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, the Rishabh Pant-led side has hardly had an ideal preparation ahead of what is going to be a crucial must-win game for both teams.

First, one of Delhi's net bowlers had tested positive for Covid, and all of their players were again sent back into isolation. Later, opener Prithvi Shaw revealed that he was hospitalized ahead of the CSK match, as he recovers from fever.

Shaw had earlier missed the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad as well, and he will be taking no part in the game versus CSK either.

The former India U-19 skipper shared a picture of himself from the hospital, as he hoped to recover soon and join up with his team for what promises to be a crucial stretch during the business end of the campaign in IPL 2022.

Shaw who last featured for Delhi Capitals against Lucknow Super Giants on May 1, was due to partner David Warner against SRH, but wasn't named in the playing XI, which led to a lot of speculation, as skipper Rishabh Pant also didn't clarify Shaw's absence.

The youngster shared a picture of himself from his hospital bed on his Instagram stories, on Sunday.

"Admitted in hospital and recovering from fever. Thank you for all your good wishes, will be back in action soon," he wrote, alongside the pic.

While Mandeep Singh partnered with Warner in place of Shaw against SRH, the former was dismissed on a duck, however, Shaw wasn't missed too much as Warner played a sublime knock of 92 runs against his former side.