IPL 2022: Pollard's late blitz of 5 ball 22 takes Mumbai Indians to a respectable total of 161

Well, it all seemed to be going towards Kolkata Knight Riders' favor at the end of 11 overs as Mumbai Indians were 55 for 3, The comeback man Suryakumar Yadav's 52, Tilak Verma's 38 of 27 deliveries, and Kieron Pollard's late cameo have helped the Mumbai Indians post a respectable score of 161 runs.

Mumbai Indians were asked to bat first and KKR's Umesh Yadav who also holds the Purple cap was bowling a fiery spell as he gave away just 4 runs in his initial 2 overs and took the all-important wicket of Rohit Sharma. By the end of the powerplay, Mumbai Indians were 35 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav, who was making his comeback after the injury was edgy during his first few deliveries but once his eyes were set, He smacked the KKR bowlers all over the park and he was very well supported by young Tilak Verma. They both added 83 runs for the 4th wicket in 49 deliveries before Suryakumar Yadav departed after a well-played half-century.

Kieron Pollard came to bat with few balls left in the innings and scored 22 runs in the last 5 deliveries of the 20th over and Mumbai Indians were finally able to score a respectable total of 161 runs.