IPL 2022 Player Retentions: Confirmed list of retained players REVEALED – Details Inside

The IPL 2022 player retentions ahead of the mega auction began at the Player Retention Show

As reported earlier, RCB have expectedly retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj. Post the player retention, they now have a salary purse of Rs 57 crore for the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Mumbai Indians have retained three Indian players in skipper Rohit Sharma, star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and one overseas player in Kieron Pollard. Mumbai Indians now have a purse of Rs 48 crores remaining for the mega auction.

Next player retention announcement came from Punjab Kings (PBKS), who have retained Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh. PBKS have a budget of Rs 72 crores left after the retentions.

Sun Risers Hyderabad have retained captain Kane Williamson, and two uncapped Indian players in Abdul Samad and Umran Malik. Two big names released are star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan and T20I world cup winner batting star David Warner. SRH are left with a salary purse of Rs 68 crores.

Chennai Super Kings have decided to use all four spots to retain all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, skipper MS Dhoni, overseas player Moeen Ali and breakout batting star Ruturaj Gaekwad.

Delhi Capitals have retained three Indian players in skipper Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Prithvi Shaw, and one overseas player in Anrich Nortje. DC have the least amount of budget remaining at Rs 47.5 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders have retained two overseas players in West Indian stars Andre Russel and Sunil Narine. KKR also used their two Indian player retention spots to retain Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakraborty.

In the final retention announcemet, Rajasthan Royals have retained skipper Sanju Samson, overseas star Jos Butler and breakout IPL star Yashaswi Jaiswal as an uncapped Indian player.