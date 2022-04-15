IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR: Brabourne Stadium pitch and weather report for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Weather and pitch report SRH vs KKR

Match 25 of the IPL will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad. After losing the first 2 matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad won its last 2 games of the IPL whereas KKR lost its previous IPL game against Delhi Capitals.

At the points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad currently stands at 8th position with 4 points whereas Kolkata Knight Riders at 2nd position with 6 points.

SRH vs KKR weather forecast

According to weather.com the temperature on April 15 will be around 31-27 degrees Celcius. Chances of precipitation are 10% while humidity will be 71%.

SRH vs KKR pitch report

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai is one of the best batting surfaces in the country. The ball comes onto the bat nicely and this allows batsmen to play their strokes freely. There is nothing on this wicket for the fast bowlers and they have little margin of error. Spinners have enjoyed better records as there is some turn-on offer.

SRH vs KKR probable XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Shashank Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam/Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy