IPL 2022: Photos of Isha Negi, Rishabh Pant's girlfriend go viral, netizens call her 'lady luck'

Isha Negi was in attendance to cheer for DC in their match against KKR

Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in another close contest on Thursday night at the Wankhede and while DC skipper Rishabh Pant didn't have a good outing with the bat, his girlfriend Isha Negi, who was in attendance, witnessed a Delhi Capitals win.

As per reports, Pant and Isha Negi have been dating each other for five years now. A student of Delhi's Amity University, Negi completed her BA in English Honours lately and it's been a while since Pant made their relationship Insta official, after India's Test series against Australia in 2019.

Isha came to support Delhi for the first time this season, and after their 4 wicket win over KKR, netizens started to give the 'lady luck' credit for turning DC's fortunes around with her presence.

As soon as Isha Negi was spotted on the camera, her pics started to go viral on the internet.

Here's how netizens reacted to Isha Negi's presence at the DC vs KKR match:

Pant's sister Sakshi Pant and his girlfriend Isha Negi both at the stadium today for the #DCvKKR match pic.twitter.com/lgfoO4DljK — Aakarsh (@AakarshTweets) April 28, 2022

Talking about the match, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to field first. KKR batsmen couldn't rack up a huge total as they scored a modest 146/9 in 20 overs, which appeared 10-15 runs short of the par total at this venue.

That would indeed prove to be the case, with Delhi chasing it down in 19 overs, thanks to brutal hitting from David Warner (42 off 26) and Rovman Powell (33* off 16).

Kuldeep Yadav starred for Delhi as he picked up the Man of the Match award for his four-wicket spell, giving away just 14 runs.