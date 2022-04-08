IPL 2022 PBKS vs GT: Brabourne Stadium pitch and weather report for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match

The sixteenth match of the TATA IPL 2022 will see the clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT). While Punjab is currently placed in the fourth position, Gujarat sits in the third spot on the points table.

Punjab Kings, under the leadership of Mayank Agarwal, has played three matches to date and has won two games. They played their last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) winning it by 54 runs. Liam Livingstone had smashed 60 runs and taken 2 wickets in that game.

As for the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans, they have played two matches this season winning both. They last played against Delhi Capitals (DC) and won the game by 14 runs. Shubman Gill had knocked 84 runs while Lockie Ferguson picked up 4 wickets.

PBKS vs GT weather forecast

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to be around 31°C with 53% humidity and 11 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game on Friday.

PBKS vs GT - Brabourne Stadium pitch report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai generally assists both bowlers and batsmen and dew is the factor coming to play deep in the match.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans​ probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Rashid Khan, Abhinav Manohar, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami