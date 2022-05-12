IPL 2022: Party spoilers MI defeat CSK by 5 wickets to end their playoff hopes

MI beat CSK by 5 wickets to end their qualification hopes for playoffs

Chennai Super Kings became the second team to be knocked out of the race for IPL 2022 playoffs. The writing had been on the wall for CSK, although they were clinging on by the thinnest of margins, but Mumbai Indians played the role of party spoilers on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

The El Clasico of IPL didn't disappoint at all even though both teams were virtually out of the race for playoffs, but MI and CSK produced a surprising see-saw battle, wherein Rohit Sharma's men emerged victorious.

CSK were restricted to their second-lowest ever total in IPL of 97 runs courtesy of some brilliant bowling from Daniel Sams. His first wicket of the day, Devon Conway might felt a bit unlucky with DRS not available during the initial overs due to a power-cut at the Wankhede.

READ| IPL 2022: 'Mystery girl' spotted during CSK vs MI game gets netizens talking, check viral pics

But from then on, there was no way back for CSK. Their bowlers did put up a valiant effort to scalp four wickets early in MI's inning to give them a major scare, but Hrithik Shokeen and Tilak Varma's crucial knocks helped their side over the line.

More to follow...