IPL 2022: Not retained by Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan attracts interest from THESE two teams

Left-handed opening batter Shikhar Dhawan will not be retained by the Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). As per several reports, the Delhi Capitals have more or less zeroed in on their four retentions for the next three seasons, which includes skipper Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje.

Every retention or every non-retention will be closely looked at by the two new teams -- Ahmedabad and Lucknow -- as both teams will get an opportunity to pick three players each before the auction in a draft system from the pool of players retained by their original sides.

While KL Rahul is set to represent Lucknow, the likes of David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan will be among a few star players on the radar of the two new sides to get a headstart ahead of what will be a fiercely fought mega auction.

Dhawan, who left Sunrisers Hyderabad after the 2018 edition of the IPL for a better deal to be with the Delhi Capitals (DC) has taken his IPL career to a different level in the last three seasons.

Dhawan has aggregated 521, 618 and 587 runs in the last three seasons and his opening partnership with Prithvi Shaw was one of the big reasons for Delhi's performance in those editions, where they became the only side to qualify for the playoffs in all three seasons.