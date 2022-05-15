IPL 2022: No Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Bravo and Theekshana in CSK playing XI against GT

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

The first game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Sunday game saw Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni call it right at the toss and elect to bat against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

While asking about the changes in the team, Dhoni said, CSK has made a raft of changes. Robbie (Robin Uthappa), Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo and Maheesh Theekshana are missing. Jaggi [Jagadeesan], Prashant Solanki, Santner, Matheesha Pathirana are playing in their place.

Chennai made these four changes to their XI wanting to give chances to their young players as the side is already out of the Playoffs race.

As for Gujarat, they did not make any changes to their winning combination as skipper Hardik Pandya said that they wanted to play like a No. 1 team.

Team News



changes for @ChennaiIPL as N Jagadeesan, Prashant Solanki, Mitchell Santner & Matheesha Pathirana are named in the team. @gujarat_titans remain unchanged.



Follow the match https://t.co/wRjV4rXBkq #TATAIPL | #CSKvGT



A look at the Playing XIs

Teams:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary