Commentator Simon Doull clarifies his remarks on Riyan Parag after social media backlash

Former New Zealand pacer turned commentator Simon Doull has faced backlash on Twitter, after his comments on Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster Riyan Parag, following which the veteran has come out and defended his comments.

Parag, who has been a regular feature for the Royals in recent years was questioned by Doull on air, as the former Kiwis pacer questioned the strategy from the inaugural IPL champs, who fielded Parag in the playing XI of the recent match against RCB which they lost.

Doull felt that Parag's numbers for the franchise didn't justify his place in the playing XI, following which he called Riyan Parag a social media celebrity, which led to him being questioned by some of the fans on Twitter.

READ| From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma - Find out most popular cricketers on Twitter in India

A Twitter user pointed out how Doull was right to question Parag's numbers, but he shouldn't have talked about the youngster's social media persona on national television, after which Doull replied to the fan and defended his comments.

I think you missed the point. The social media says to me he is popular and well liked but that doesn’t count when he is in the middle.. Runs and strike rate is his currency and IMO it’s not good enough. Maybe it’s lost in translation a little sorry.. Enjoy the game.. April 5, 2022

"Simon Doull on-air questioning RR's decision to play Riyan Parag who has modest record.I think that is a fair opinion. But then he concludes by saying that I know Riyan is a social media star but that doesn't count in a match. Why would any commentator say that on national TV?" wrote the Twitter user, questioning Simon Doull's remarks.

READ| Ahead of LSG vs DC, David Warner copies Salman Khan's moves in viral video

The former Kiwis pacer then sent out an explanation by tweeting, "I think you missed the point. The social media say to me he is popular and well-liked but that doesn’t count when he is in the middle.. Runs and strike rate is his currency and IMO it’s not good enough. Maybe it’s lost in translation a little sorry.. Enjoy the game."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Parag who plays for Assam in the Ranji Trophy had amassed 293 runs in six innings in the latest edition of the tournament. The 20-year-old recorded his best score of 91 in Ranji against Uttar Pradesh, whilst also chipping in with seven wickets, but he has been unable to replicate that form with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.