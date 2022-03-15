IPL 2022: New MCC laws to DRS reviews - BCCI likely to implement THESE rule changes

It's THAT time of the year again! The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season is less than two weeks away, and as we build-up to the two-month-long cricket extravaganza, there has been a recent development that could bring in some radical changes to the rules of the cash-rich league.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and last season's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play in the tournament opener on March 26 at Mumbai Wankhede Stadium. With two new franchises - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) joining up the league, IPL will become a 74-match affair.

But that's not the only change this term, because as per reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could also make a few changes with regards to the latest MCC laws in the gentlemen's game.

READ| IPL 2022: Twitter explodes as netizens react to IPL's new format of 10 teams in 2 groups

The number of unsuccessful Decision Review System (DRS) attempts per side could also be increased, while there are other developments as well, regarding the Covid-19 protocols inside the camp.

As per reports, the upcoming IPL 2022 season will witness the number of unsuccessful DRS reviews go up to two attempts per innings to each side. Earlier, only one DRS review was allowed to IPL teams.

Furthermore, keeping in line with the new rules of cricket which will come into effect from October 1, 2022, a new batsman will have to take the strike, even if the player who got dismissed earlier via catch, had rotated the strike.

READ| IPL 2022 to begin from March 26 - New format, players list, venues: All you need to know

Elsewhere, if a team is unable to field a playing XI due to covid-outbreak in the camp, the fixture will be rescheduled to a later date. If there's an issue in doing the same, then the final decision will be taken by IPL's technical committee.

Another interesting development is that in the playoffs/final if a game cannot be concluded via the super-over the team which had finished higher in the league phase will be declared victorious.