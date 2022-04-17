IPL 2022: Netizens in 'Shock' after umpire allows for the DRS after time completion in the match between SRH vs PBKS

T Natarajan bowling for SRH

In the ongoing match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kane Williamson from Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to field first. Prabhsimran Singh who is playing his 1st IPL game for this season and has replaced the skipper Mayank Agarwal in this game was unlucky in terms of how he was given out.

READ: WATCH: Wasim Akram silences critics in a unique way, poses inside a swimming pool wearing a suit!

It was the 5th over of Punjab Kings batting innings and T Natarajan was bowling it. He bowled the 5th delivery of that over to Prabhsimran Singh which he tried to connect but missed it. The bowler appealed for the LBW but was given not-out by the umpire.

SRH's skipper Kane Williamson, after a long discussion with the bowler and wicket-keeper, decided to go for the DRS review but the DRS timer showed zero seconds remaining by that time yet Kane Williamson was allowed the DRS.

READ: CSK vs GT IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in India

Netizens on Twitter expressed their disappointment to the umpire after this incident. Check now!

Was Very Poor Umpiring

TIMER WAS CLEARLY OFF#PBKSvSRH April 17, 2022

Why was the review allowed if timer ran out#IPL2022 #PBKSvSRH — ...Rachit (@rachit_g2) April 17, 2022

Jonny Bairstow from the Punjab Kings, who was batting at the other end with Prabhsimran Singh at that time also questioned the umpire on the same but the umpire tried to calm him down. The DRS was taken for the LBW however, it showed that the ball had knocked the bat and that's why Prabhsimran Singh was given out.

This might be the most unluckiest dismissal of prabh simran. No one even appealed for caught. They appealed for LBW and reviewed last second. #PBKSvSRH #IPL2022 — सुयश स्वरूप(@sscomp32) April 17, 2022

At the time of writing, Punjab Kings are struggling at 70-4 after the 10 overs.