IPL 2022: Netizens laud KL Rahul after LSG skipper brings up another half-century, DC to chase a target of 196

In match 45 of the IPL, Lucknow Super Giants skipper, KL Rahul came up with another half-century during IPL 2022

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 01, 2022, 05:28 PM IST

KL Rahul continued his dream run with the bat as he scored yet another half-century in a game against Delhi Capitals. This was KL Rahul's 3rd half-century in this IPL 2022 and overall 29th in the history of the tournament. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock opened the innings for their team and KL Rahul took a few deliveries to get settled in the crease whereas Quinton de Kock was playing the aggressor role from the start of his innings.

Quinto de Kock soon got out on 23 runs off 13 balls after playing a few shots and KL Rahul was accompanied by Deepak Hooda who was sent up the order. The duo then added 95 runs for the second wicket and during this course, they both completed their half-centuries.

Twitterati was in awe of KL Rahul's stylish innings and check how netizens reacted.

KL Rahul scored 77 runs off 51 deliveries in this match and his innings included 4 fours and 5 sixes. WIth the half-centuries from skipper and Deepak Hooda, Lucknow Super Giants managed to set a target of 196 runs in the game against Delhi Capitals. 

Shardul Thakur was the only wicket-taker from Delhi Capitals as he went on to take all the 3 wickets in this match against LSG.

