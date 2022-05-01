IPL 2022: Netizens laud KL Rahul after LSG skipper brings up another half-century, DC to chase a target of 196

KL Rahul playing for LSG

KL Rahul continued his dream run with the bat as he scored yet another half-century in a game against Delhi Capitals. This was KL Rahul's 3rd half-century in this IPL 2022 and overall 29th in the history of the tournament. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock opened the innings for their team and KL Rahul took a few deliveries to get settled in the crease whereas Quinton de Kock was playing the aggressor role from the start of his innings.

Quinto de Kock soon got out on 23 runs off 13 balls after playing a few shots and KL Rahul was accompanied by Deepak Hooda who was sent up the order. The duo then added 95 runs for the second wicket and during this course, they both completed their half-centuries.

Twitterati was in awe of KL Rahul's stylish innings and check how netizens reacted.

#KLRahul is the best Indian batter in #IPL2022 or lemme say the best Indian batter currently across formats. He's way above everyone else atm. #LSGvDC #LSG May 1, 2022

There is nothing can be more joyful than seeing this man hitting maximums



#LSGvDC #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/P4z8DUjLwp — Siju Moothedath(@SijuMoothedath) May 1, 2022

KL Rahul scored 77 runs off 51 deliveries in this match and his innings included 4 fours and 5 sixes. WIth the half-centuries from skipper and Deepak Hooda, Lucknow Super Giants managed to set a target of 196 runs in the game against Delhi Capitals.

Shardul Thakur was the only wicket-taker from Delhi Capitals as he went on to take all the 3 wickets in this match against LSG.