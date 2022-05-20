IPL 2022: Netizens hail R Ashwin as 'hero in all formats' after match winning knock vs CSK

Ravichandran Ashwin hailed by netizens as 'hero across all formats'

Ravichandran Ashwin has been incredibly wonderful this season for Rajasthan Royals (RR). He's come out to bat at number 3, he's batted at number 5, and came out to at number 8 as well, to help his side with a finisher's knock.

Yashasvi Jaiswal set the stage for RR in their must-win game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

But once Jaiswal was sent back to the dugout, the Royals' chase appeared to be dented however, Ashwin played a match finisher's role, with his sublime unbeaten knock of 40 runs in 23 balls, including two boundaries and three huge sixes.

Ravichandran Ashwin, you absolute legend! pic.twitter.com/4qCvLbunF4 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 20, 2022

Thanks to his contributions, RR were able to chase down the required total of 151, and thus seal their berth in the playoffs, and also finish in the second place to confirm their date versus Gujarat Titans in the qualifier 1.

Netizens meanwhile were thrilled with Ashwin's display on Friday, and some of them even hailed him as a 'hero across all formats', due to his heroics for India, and Rajasthan of late.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Ashwin's knock:

Alongside Ashwin, Jaiswal also played an important knock of 59 in 44 balls which set the ball rolling for his side in a chase which they completed on the last ball.

Earlier, CSK had scored 150 runs in their respective 20 overs, powered by Moeen Ali's 93-run knock, who was supported by MS Dhoni (26 off 28), but apart from that, none of the CSK batsmen could impress.

With the win, Rajasthan finished in second place and confirmed their date with Gujarat Titans in qualifier 1 of IPL 2022.