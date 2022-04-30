IPL 2022: Netizens erupt in joy as Virat Kohli scores his first fifty of IPL 2022 against GT

Virat Kohli celebrating his half century

Virat Kohli looked solid from the ball one as he opened his innings with a four against Mohammad Shami in the first over against Gujarat Titans. Virat Kohli took his time to adjust to the crease and once he was set, runs started to come free flowing from Virat Kohlis bat. Virat Kohli brought up his half century in 45 deliveries.

Looking their favrorite batsman back in form, Netizens could'nt hold on to their emotions and there was eruption of joy on Twitter. Check out some of the tweets from Virat Kohli's fans and fellow cricketers below.

Electric atmosphere here at Brabourne. Kohli back with a 50. Thank you for blessing us with this comeback inning

— Mohit Barhate (@BarhateMohit) April 30, 2022

As we write, Roal Challengers Bangalore have just lost the wicket of Rajat Patidar who got out after scoring a well deserved fifty. He and Virat Kohli had a partnership of 99 runs. At the moment, Virat Kohli is looking all set to score a century and Glenn Maxwell is with him at the crease. RCB have scored 118 runs for the loss of 2 wickets after 15 overs.