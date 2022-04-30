Search icon
IPL 2022: Netizens erupt in joy as Virat Kohli scores his first fifty of IPL 2022 against GT

Playing against Gujarat Titans, Virat Kohli fetched up his maiden half-century of IPL 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 30, 2022, 04:47 PM IST

Virat Kohli looked solid from the ball one as he opened his innings with a four against Mohammad Shami in the first over against Gujarat Titans. Virat Kohli took his time to adjust to the crease and once he was set, runs started to come free flowing from Virat Kohlis bat. Virat Kohli brought up his half century in 45 deliveries. 

Looking their favrorite batsman back in form, Netizens could'nt hold on to their emotions and there was eruption of joy on Twitter. Check out some of the tweets from Virat Kohli's fans and fellow cricketers below.

As we write, Roal Challengers Bangalore have just lost the wicket of Rajat Patidar who got out after scoring a well deserved fifty. He and Virat Kohli had a partnership of 99 runs. At the moment, Virat Kohli is looking all set to score a century and Glenn Maxwell is with him at the crease. RCB have scored 118 runs for the loss of 2 wickets after 15 overs. 

