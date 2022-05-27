Search icon
IPL 2022: Netizens brutally troll Virat Kohli after dismissal, call him 'pal do pal ka shayar'

Virat Kohli endured another difficult encounter with the bat against Rajasthan Royals scoring just 7 runs before falling prey to Prasidh Krishna.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 27, 2022, 08:05 PM IST

Virat Kohli will not look back at IPL 2022 with fondness unless Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) go on and lift the title. Before that, however, they will have to find a way to beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. 

In the Qualifier 2 against RR, Kohli endured another difficult outing as he could only score 7 runs, before falling prey to Prasidh Krishna. 

Fan meanwhile on Twitter were upset with Kohli as they trolled the 33-year-old for his display against Rajasthan Royals. 

While some fans were sympathetic towards the former RCB skipper, others didn't have kind words for Kohli. 

Here's how netizens reacted to Virat Kohli's dismissal versus RR:

Talking about the match, RCB were asked to bat first by RR skipper Sanju Samson who won the toss and chose to bowl. Despite the early setback of Kohli's wicket, RCB responded really well to it as they reached the score of 52/1 after 7 overs. 

