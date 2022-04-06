IPL 2022: Nathan Coulter-Nile to miss the remainder of the season due to injury

Rajasthan Royals pace bowler, Nathan Couler-Nole will miss the remainder of the IPL due to injury.

Winning two out of three matches, Rajasthan Royals, the number one team on the points table, have suffered a setback after Nathan Coulter Nile has been ruled out of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The Australian pacer has suffered an injury during Rajasthan's first match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad where he felt discomfort while bowling and was unable to complete the over.

He was later rested in the next two matches. Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday announced that the pacer has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. A video was posted on the Twitter account of Rajasthan Royals where CoulterNile was bid farewell with applause."Until we meet again, NCN. Speedy recovery," Rajasthan Royals tweeted.

Rajasthan had bought Coulter-Nile for Rs 2 crore in the mega auction 2022. Prior to this, he was part of the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL. Nathan Coulter-Nile played against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match of Rajasthan Royals this season, in which he proved to be very expensive and he conceded 48 runs in 3 overs.

The dismissal of Coulter-Nile has dealt a big blow to the Rajasthan team as he was a great option both in bowling and batting simultaneously. However, Rajasthan Royals are yet to announce the replacement for Nathan Coulter Nile. Now it will be interesting to see who will replace Team Nile in the squad.