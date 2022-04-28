IPL 2022: Muttiah Muralitharan loses his cool as Marco Jansen goes for sixes in the last over, Watch

Muttiah Muralitharan geting angry

In 2014, We saw Rahul Dravid losing his cool and throwing his cap in anger after Rajasthan Royals lost to Mumbai Indians and failed to qualify for the play-offs of the IPL. In that match, Mumbai Indians were required to hit a boundary off the next ball in order to qualify with a better run rate and Aditya Tare smashed the ball for a six and Rajasthan Royals were knocked out.

Fast forward after 8 years, during yesterday's match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hardik Pandya led side needed 22 runs off the final over and they were down to 15 of last 4 deliveries but Marco Jansen conceded 3 sixes and Gujarat Titans won the game by 5 wickets.

The bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Muttiah Muralitharan was visibly angry by Marco Jansen's bowling effort and he was very furious. A video of the same has been making rounds on the Internet, check now.

Only tournament in the world that can make Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni and Muttiah Muralitharan lose their calm.

IPL the great #SRHvsGT #SRHvGT pic.twitter.com/TV8YXHkbd0 — Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) April 27, 2022

With this game, Gujarat Titans have ended Sunrisers Hyderabad's winning streak of 5 matches and they go on top of the table with 14 points whereas Kane Williamson led team is at the 3rd position of the points table with 10 points from 8 games.

Gujarat Titans will now face Royal Challengers Bangalore in a day game on Saturday whereas SRH will faceoff against CSK on Sunday.