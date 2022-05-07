IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians become first team to be eliminated from playoffs race

Mumbai Indians became the first time to be knocked out of race of playoffs

On Saturday, Mumbai Indians became the first team to be knocked out of the race for playoffs berth of IPL 2022. While MI were virtually out of the playoffs race, their fate was sealed as Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets.

RR beat PBKS with two balls remaining, to reach a total of 14 points, which means, that even if Mumbai win all of their remaining games, their total of 12 points won't be enough for them to qualify for the playoffs.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai had a forgettable season in IPL 2022, as they succumbed to a record-breaking eight successive defeats, and even though the five-time IPL champs have won their previous two matches, Rajasthan's win all but crushed whatever outside hopes MI had of reaching the playoffs.

Having already played 10 matches in the current campaign, MI can only reach a maximum of 12 points now, but results elsewhere meant they became the first team to be officially eliminated from the playoffs race, which was inevitable, given their form this season.

More to follow..