IPL 2022: MS Dhoni plays footvolley, smacks huge sixes in nets - WATCH video

While he may not be playing for India anymore, MS Dhoni remains a popular face in Indian cricket. The former Indian skipper is putting in the hard yards as he gears up for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign alongside his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates.

In a recent video posted by CSK on Twitter, Dhoni alongside his teammates, who have set up their camp in Surat, were seen playing footvolley.

The four-time IPL champs were seen having a gala time as they kicked around the football to build up their fitness ahead of what is going to be a gruelling edition of two months of non-stop cricket.

Sharing the footvolley session on social media, CSK wrote, "Namma Special Footvolley segment is BACK!.#WhistlePodu."

Namba Special Footvolley segment is BCK! #WhistlePodu

In a separate video, Dhoni can be seen flexing his muscle as he smacks huge sixes in the nets. From pull shots to straight drives, the Picasso of hitting sixes was at his usual best in a recent training session for CSK.

For the past few seasons, Dhoni has endured a subdued spell with the bat, in IPL, but it seems that the former Indian skipper is putting in extra hours to get back to his groove of the good old days.

That last six from Mahi

Defending champs Chennai Super Kings will kick off their title defence in the opening game of the tournament itself, as they take on last season's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26.

CSK IPL 2022 squad: MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma