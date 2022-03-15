IPL 2022: MS Dhoni in bomb-squad leader avatar asks fans not to write off any team - WATCH video

While he may not play for India, cricket fans still go crazy for former Team India skipper MS Dhoni. That's one reason why broadcasters of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have released yet another promo featuring MS Dhoni in an intriguing role.

The new IPL season is less than two weeks away. The excitement is palpable as teams begin their preparations in what is going to be the longest IPL ever, featuring a total of 74-matches.

Trying to keep the excitement going, Star Sports have released the latest promo starring Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni.

The new advertisement shows Dhoni in the role of bomb-squad leader, as two of his men go to diffuse a bomb.

Maana aur ka raha hai domination, par naye saal mein kisi naye rang ka bhi dikh sakta hai tashan - #TATAIPL mein #YehAbNormalHai!



Seeing a number of different coloured wires, the two plan to cut all wires except the blue and yellow ones, which signify Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have won the IPL five and four times respectively.

Given their dominance in the cash-rich league, the commercial further shows MS Dhoni appearing on a tv nearby, urging them not to take the other wires lightly. They however end up cutting all the wires except the blue and yellow ones, after which the bomb explodes.

Subsequently, Dhoni is seen asking the fans to not take any team lightly.

The 40-year-old will once again hope to take CSK all the way and draw level with Mumbai Indians in terms of IPL titles won. The defending champs will play in the tournament opener against last season's finalist Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26, at the Wankhede Stadium.