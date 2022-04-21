IPL 2022: MS Dhoni dons finisher's role again as CSK beat MI 3 wickets

MS Dhoni gave the finish touch on CSK's 3-wicket win over MI

MS Dhoni turned back the clock and donned the finisher's role once again as he played a match-winning knock of 28* off 13 balls to help Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets. Rohit Sharma's Mumbai have now lost seven games in a row, and their season looks all but over.

In a see-saw like match, which turned in the favour of Mumbai Indians towards the end, they were right in the game, after their batters underwhelmed, but a stunning inning from Dhoni, who was ably supported by Dwaine Pretorius, helped CSK inflict a seventh consecutive defeat in a row.

