IPL 2022: MS Dhoni makes BIG announcement about his last T20 match for CSK

Amid ongoing speculations over CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future at Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Dhoni on Saturday (November 20) said that his last T20 will 'hopefully be in Chennai'.

Addressing the CSK's celberation event 'The Champions Call, Dhoni said that he has always planned his cricket. "I will think about it, there is a lot of time, right now we are just in November. IPL 2022 will be played in April. I have always planned my cricket. You know my last game that I played, was in Ranchi. (In) the ODI version, the last home game was at my hometown in Ranchi. So hopefully, my last T20, it will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year, or in five years' time, we don't really know," Dhoni said while addressing the attendees at Saturday's event.

It is to be noted that under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK won its fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in UAE after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders. Earlier, CSK had won the IPL in 2010, 2011 and 2018 apart. The franchise also won the Champions League T20 in 2010 and 2014.

It may be recalled that Dhoni last played in Chennai in IPL 2019 as IPL 2020 was held in the UAE. CSK did not play in Chennai in the first leg of IPL 2021 too.

"When it comes to farewell, you can still come and se play me for CSK and that can be my farewell game. So, you will still get that opportunity to bid me farewell.

"Hopefully, we will come to see Chennai and play my last game over there and we can meet fans there," Dhoni said during the 75th year celebrations of India Cements in October.