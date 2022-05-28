IPL 2022: Mohammed Siraj creates an unwanted record, becomes the first player to concede 30 sixes in a single season

Mohammed Siraj for RCB

Hopes of winning the first IPL title ended for the Royal Challengers Bangalore last night as they lost to Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. It was all Jos Buttler throughout the second innings who took the game away from the RCB and he went on to score his fourth century during this year's IPL.

Every player of RCB had his moment of joy during different games of the IPL. But there was once such player who would want to delete the chapter of IPL 2022 from his memory and that is pace bowler Mohammed Siraj.

The Indian pacer didn't just struggle for wickets at regular intervals but also turned out to be a pretty expensive bowler. By the time the Qualifier 2 battle against RR concluded, Siraj had registered his name in an unwanted record that would be hard for anyone to beat.

Mohammed Siraj conceded as many as 31 sixes which is an all-time record. His RCB teammate Wanindu Hasranga slots in at the second spot with 30 sixes against him.

Mohammed Siraj had an economy rate of 10.07 this year which is the worst for a bowler across IPL history (min 50 overs). Siraj is also only the third bowler to finish with an economy rate in excess of ten in any T20 tournament (Min: 300 balls).

Mohammed Siraj went past Dwayne Bravo in the list for most sixes conceded by a bowler in an edition of the premier T20 tournament.

Mohammed Siraj was retained by RCB ahead of the mega auction. He struggled for rhythm throughout the tournament after having impressed in the last two seasons in the UAE. Siraj managed just 9 wickets in 15 matches during IPL 2022.