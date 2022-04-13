IPL 2022: Watch Mohammed Siraj hitting MS Dhoni's iconic 'Helicopter shot' in front of him

Match 22 of the IPL that was played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings was a run-fest in all senses as more than 400+ runs were scored by both teams in this match. Winning the toss first and opting to bowl, The RCB did have a good start by taking 2 wickets in the powerplay. But, from there on, nothing was in RCB's favor.

Robin Uthappa and Shivan Dube pilled on a partnership of 165 runs for the 3rd wicket and CSK managed to set a target of 217 runs and later on won the game against RCB by 23 runs.

But, during RCB's final over of batting, Mohammed Siraj played a shot that became the talking point during the game. It was the last ball of the innings and RCB had no hope left of chasing the mammoth total posted by Chennai, thus, Siraj decided to be the poster boy by hitting one ball away to long-on.

Ravindra Jadeja and co went on to win the 1st match of the IPL 2022 by defeating RCB by 23 runs. They will now face Gujarat Titans on Sunday where RCB will play Delhi Capitals on Saturay.