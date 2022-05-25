IPL 2022: Mohammed Siraj comes in for RCB, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera back for LSG

Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and chose to bowl first

The match between Lucknow Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to get underway after a rain enforced delay. Thankfully the drizzle has stopped and it seems like all 40-overs will be bowled tonight at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.

LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl first, and he's made two changes to his side, while RCB captain Faf du Plessis also made one change.

Dropped in the previous game for Siddharth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj comes back into the playing XI or RCB, while LSG dropped Dushmantha Chameera for their previous fixture who comes in to replace Jason Holder, elsewhere Krunal Pandya also comes in to the playing XI for LSG.

With Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans having already reached the final, both LSG and RCB will be hoping to keep their title hopes alive and reach the qualifier 2. The loser tonight gets eliminated, while the winner gets a chance to battle with Rajasthan Royals (RR) for a place in the final.

Here's how the two teams are lining up:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi