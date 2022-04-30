IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami stops twice to measure his run-up with tape, watch viral video

Mohammed Shami measuring his run-up

The IPL has reached at a stage where every team is gearing up to enter the play-offs. With only one team knocked out of the tournament mathamatically, 9 teams are still in contention to qualify for the play-offs. The 43rd game of the IPL saw table toppers Gujarat Titans facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are currently at the 5th position.

RCB's skipper, Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first but after the 1st delivery, therewas a long hault in the game as Mohammed Shami stopped twice during his run-up. He was not able to run with full rythm and that was when he decided to ask for measuring tape and again mark his run-up.

The process was certainly going to take some time out of the game and the umpire wasn’t happy with the bowler for the same reason. But Shami also explained him his situation and marked his run-up again. It took some time for him and the first over of the game itself was stretched.

Well, after this hault, the match resumed and Virat Kohli made his 1st fifty of this year's IPL and his fans were overjoyed with his performance.

With fifties for Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar, RCB were able to set a target of 171 in this match and while we write this story, Gujarat Titans are playing on 89 runs for the lo9ss of 3 wicket after 11.4 overs.