IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner's half centuries propel DC to 8 wicket win

David Warner Mitchell Marsh help DC to beat RR by 8 wickets

David Warner notched his fifth half-century of IPL 2022, and he played a key role alongside Mitchell Marsh (89 off 62) as they helped Delhi Capitals to an 8 wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday at the DY Patil Stadium.

DC kept their hopes alive of reaching the playoffs of IPL 2022, and for Rajasthan, they will have to wait for another couple of days, to claim a berth in the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bowl first against all odds. Teams batting first had boasted a great record in IPL of late, particular at this venue as well, however, DC survive to fight another day, as their two foreign stalwarts kept them in the race for playoffs.

A brilliant chase from @DelhiCapitals as they win by 8 wickets and add two crucial points to their tally.



Scorecard - https://t.co/EA3RTz0tWQ #RRvDC #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/G7xUp2HNwJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2022

Marsh roared back to form with seven sixes and five fours after picking up two wickets as DC restricted RR to 160 for six.

The Australian all-rounder shared a match-winning 143-run stand with compatriot David Warner, who scored an unbeaten 52 off 41, as Delhi won with 11 balls to spare.

With the win, Delhi Capitals remain in fifth place, but they still can reach a total of 16 points, if they can win their remaining two games, which should give them a good chance of qualifying for playoffs, especially, as DC boosted their net run rate as well.

Rajasthan Royals meanwhile remain in third place with 14 points, but they'll now be feeling the heat and another setback could send the alarm bells ringing for the IPL 2008 champions.

Earlier Ravichandran Ashwin scored 50 off 38 balls, his first half-century in T20 cricket, while Devdutt Padikkal hit 48 after being invited to bat.

Marsh (2/25), Anrich Nortje (2/39) and Chetan Sakariya (2/23) were the wicket-takers for the Capitals.

For RR, Trent Boult(1/33) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/43) grabbed a wicket apiece.

