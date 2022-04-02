IPL 2022: DY Patil Stadium pitch and weather report for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Five-time champs of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against the inaugural champs, Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. The first of the two blockbuster clashes today, MI vs RR promises to be a high voltage affair as both sides look to build momentum for the season ahead.

While Mumbai Indians lost their opening game against Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2022, they will be boosted by the return of Suryakumar Yadav, who has recovered from an injury recently. Rajasthan Royals began their season on a winning note after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad comfortably and will look to keep the winning run going.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai is currently languishing in ninth place still looking for their first points for the season, while Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan are sitting pretty in second place in the league standings.

This will be the third match at the DY Patil Stadium, and the pitch so far has been contrasting in both games, but as is the trend, the team winning the toss, will likely choose to bowl first.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals weather forecast

The temperature of Mumbai on April 2 (Saturday), according to weather.com, will be about 30° Celcius during the day and fall to 27° Celcius at night. We can expect clear skies, with just 4% chance of rain. The humidity will be around 74% at night.

All roads & railway tracks lead to the DY Patil Stadium today. #HallaBol | #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/nIjjXzGn9p — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 2, 2022

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - DY Patil Stadium pitch report

A red soil pitch will be used at the DY Patil Stadium, so there will be a good bounce to offer. The average score for teams batting first at this venue is 157 for T20I games, while the same for second innings drops down to 147. In the last game played at this venue, it was a low scoring encounter between the two sides.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals probable playing XI​

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal