IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw stumbles, falls down after facing stinging bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah

Prithvi Shaw floored by Jasprit Bumrah's stinging bouncer

Prithvi Shaw recovered from fever just in time for Delhi Capitals' must-win game against Mumbai Indians, having been hospitalised recently. The encounter between MI and DC is underway at the Wankhede Stadium as Delhi hope to chart a way through to the playoffs of IPL 2022.

Jasprit Bumrah however, had other ideas as he made sure Prithvi Shaw's return to the playing XI wasn't a memorable one, but getting him out early with a lethal bouncer that left the Delhi youngster on the floor,

The Wankhede pitch offered plenty of help to the bowlers early on and Jasprit Bumrah made sure to utilize the bounce on offer to full credit. He dismissed Mitchell Marsh on a golden duck as the ball took a nick off his bat, and flew straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma who was stationed at first slip.

READ| IPL 2022: Two more 'mystery girls' spotted during MI vs DC match, see viral pic

In his second over of the day, Bumrah sent Shaw packing with a lethal bouncer that took a healthy edge off the bat and went into the gloves of Ishan Kishan. This, after Shaw tried to avoid the ball by ducking, but he got his timing all wrong.

A video of the incident is now going viral on social media:

Before his dismissal though, the 22-year-old was looking in good touch, but Bumrah made sure his stay at the crease wasn't a long one.

Talking about the match, Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first, and MI registered three early scalps, after which Delhi tried to rebuild through Rishabh Pant (39 off 33) and Rovman Powell (43 off 34).

READ| IPL 2022: Arjun Tendulkar snubbed yet sister Sara attends MI vs DC match, see pics

Axar Patel played the finisher's role as his unbeaten 19-run knock helped DC to a total of 159/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, Mumbai Indians were at 27/1, after the end of six overs.